Suncoast: What are some obstacles you’ve overcome in life?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here on the Suncoast we have a lot of high wire heroes and one of our most noted individuals is Nik Wallenda.
As Wallenda and his sister walk the high wire on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. over Times Square in New York City he still remembers the tragic fall of 2017.
“It’s just hard to re-live it over and over. When something that dramatic happens to you it is permanently etched in your brain. You can’t make it go away. every single step of the way. That’s why I’m emotional. I’m there again. It could be right now, that’s how real it it,” Wallenda talking about the 2017 fall.
