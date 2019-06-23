New traffic patterns underway on I-75 construction and SR 70

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a new traffic pattern for people exiting northbound from the interstate onto State Road 70.
The exit is now after Linger Lodge Road. Once reaching exit 217, the right lane automatically becomes the exit.
This $80 million project is part of widening I-75 into eight lanes between University Park and SR 64. Crews are also adding signs , as well as improving drainage and putting up noise barrier walls.
ABC 7 spoke to a resident who didn’t want to go on camera, and says she lives nearby the construction zone, and it doesn’t bother her. She also says more people are moving to the area, so adding lanes is necessary.
We tried to reach to FDOT officials, whom are in charge of this project, but they were not able to provide us with an interview on Saturday. But they have told us in the past that drivers should be cautious while driving through construction zones.
The project is ahead of schedule, and it’s expected to be completed by Fall 2021.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.