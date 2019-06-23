Deputies: Investigation underway after multiple gunshots were fired at a home in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An investigation is underway after Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says multiple gunshots were fired a home early Sunday morning.
Deputies say after 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 19th Street, gunshots were fired at a house while the people inside were asleep. No injuries are reported.
Detectives are actively investigating this incident and are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900 or contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941.366.TIPS.
