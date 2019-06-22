Trump’s decision to call off military strike on Iran

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, President Trump confirmed reports that the United States was just minutes away from launching a retaliatory strike against Iran.
On NBC News, the president discussed his 11th hour decision to abort air strikes on Iranian radar and missile sites.
He said when he was informed by his military advisers of the potential Iranian death toll, he decided it was better to stand down saying the retaliation for the downing of a unmanned drone was “not proportional.”
Sources told ABC News the president to call off the attack despite recommendations from his Secretary of State and National Security Advisor.
“I think the Iranians were anticipating something would happen but I think it’s also indicative of the angst and the debate within the White House, because they don’t want to escalate the situation, they want a proportionate response,” Colonel Stephen Ganyard said.
Iran has taken responsibility for shooting down the drone. But says it had flown into their airspace and they had no choice but to defend their borders.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.