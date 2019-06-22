SRQ Airport awarded $3.6M after Buchanan push

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan announced on Friday that the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) was given $3.6 million dollar by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for a drainage and water management system improvement project.
This comes after Buchanan urged the acting FAA Administrator to approve the airport’s request for federal funding.
The funds will help improve airfield drainage and reduction in wildlife hazards.
Buchanan released a statement saying “Today’s announcement is great news for SRQ handles between one to two million passengers. I am glad to have helped secure this vital funding for our community."
