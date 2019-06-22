22 presidential candidates attend 36th Annual NALEO Conference

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eight of the 22 presidential candidates were in South Florida on Friday, taking part in the 36th Annual Presidential Candidate Forum.
The forum was hosted by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials. It gave candidates a chance to address Latino policymakers and voters.
The Democratic candidates answered questions about immigration, the environment and healthcare. Each only had 12 minutes on stage.
“Not just with climate change. in terms of public health, possible pandemics like Ebola, things like cyber security,” 2020 Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper said. “We are in constant engagement with the rest of the world and certainly climate change would be at the top of that list.”
“Immigration makes us stronger, not weaker, and we need to have an immigration system that capitalizes on that," 2020 Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said.
“On day one of our administration, we will reunite every single family that has been separated," 2020 Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said. "We will no longer put children in cages. We will not build walls. We’ll do all of this by executive order.”
This conference came just days after President Trump officially announced his re-election campaign in Orlando. He was also invited to the conference but did not attend.
Vice President Mike Pence will also visit Miami next week to headline the launch of Latinos for Trump. That’s followed immediately by the first Democratic presidential debate which will also take place in Miami.
