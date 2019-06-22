Over 600 students enrolled in education based summer programs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 600 students are participating in fun summer programs on the Suncoast that are focused science and reading.
Manatee County’s School District’s Title I department offers camp ride and camp snap.
They promote learning and prevent what they call the “summer slide.”
The research shows that students may lose two to three months of instruction during the summer months and our camps help to keep that learning going to help our kids keep reading and to keep putting the curriculum in front of them so they’re ready for the next grade level," Megan Johnson, School District of Manatee County Title I Coordinator said.
Title I students often don’t have the same resources as other students in the community, be it limited transportation, funds or opportunities.
