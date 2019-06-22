New luxury apartments in Ellenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In this week’s Manatee County Commission Meeting, developers pitched plans for a new luxury apartment complex in Ellenton just north of the Prime Outlet Mall.
Many business owners in the area understand the growth, but as ABC7′s Duhane Lindo finds out, they have mixed reaction to the proposal as a whole.
Robin Long has lived and worked in the Ellenton Community for more than a decade. She says the proposal to build a luxury apartment complex just a half mile from her salon makes sense.
“I’m happy this area is growing. As a business owner I think it’s awesome," Long said.
Local developers plan for a complex with more than 290 units and 150,000 of retail on the southwest corner of 29th Street East and 60th Avenue East.
And although it spells more business for long, there’s a caveat. “The traffic in and out of the outlet mall is a bit of a problem,” Long said.
Hair stylist David Miller agrees. Many of his clients who live in the Parrish area are concerned about the traffic.
“And the main thing is their concern for the infrastructure of the roads....overall traffic in general. With the concern of 60th street,” Miller said.
“Manatee County needs to build the roads firsts,” Long said.
In addition to roads being a priority, Long feels there is one more thing that needs to be addressed. “I think this area does not call for luxury apartments. I think we need affordable housing for younger people," Long said.
With traffic issues a concern, the Board of County Commissioners voted to continue deliberations, with the developers present at their meeting on August 22.
