Girlfriends remembering teens killed in fiery car crash on John Ringling bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a pain that no one should ever have to experience, especially someone this young. 21-year-old Lizbeth Chavez lost her boyfriend of two years 19-year-old Oscar Flores in a fiery car crash on the John Ringling Bridge in Sarasota Tuesday after midnight. Oscar’s 17-year-old brother Daniel Flores and a 15-year-old friend Isabella Paoletta also killed in the accident. Both Lizbeth and Daniel’s 16-year-old girlfriend Sky Kurtz trying to make sense of this horrible tragedy.