Girlfriends remembering teens killed in fiery car crash on John Ringling bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a pain that no one should ever have to experience, especially someone this young. 21-year-old Lizbeth Chavez lost her boyfriend of two years 19-year-old Oscar Flores in a fiery car crash on the John Ringling Bridge in Sarasota Tuesday after midnight. Oscar’s 17-year-old brother Daniel Flores and a 15-year-old friend Isabella Paoletta also killed in the accident. Both Lizbeth and Daniel’s 16-year-old girlfriend Sky Kurtz trying to make sense of this horrible tragedy.
“He really was a loving person, he was everything to me, I mean he wasn’t only my boyfriend, he was like my husband, he was my best friend,” said Chavez.
“He was like my favorite person definitely out of anyone and I ended up loving him more than I love most people after a short time,” said Kurtz.
Both girls also knew Isabella very well. Lizbeth, who is pregnant with Oscar’s baby, tells us it was her car that was involved in this deadly single car wreck.
“It’s probably the hardest thing that I’ve ever heard in my life, because that was the last thing I would’ve thought ever happened,” said Chavez.
Sky says all three of those lost were very special people, especially Daniel.
“His personality and soul, everything about it was happy and dedicated to doing what he had to do in making money for his family and taking care of the people that he loved,” said Kurtz.
Tragedy striking the Flores family once again. The family had lost the boy’s father in a car accident back in March. Sarasota Police are continuing with their investigation. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
At this time the families have yet to release any details on the services for the victims.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.