Florida nears detailed information on health charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida health care regulators now say that a much-promised website to help residents shop for health care will have specific information about what facilities charge by this fall.
The site has had limited value because state officials have had trouble getting claims data. But, that has changed, and the state expects to have needed claims data by the end of June.
That means the state should have a website with county level facility specific cost information by this Fall.
That about three years after a bill took effect that gave the state the green light to collect the data and establish the website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.