First Alert Weather: Relief from the hot and dry conditions will eventually come

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For this Saturday evening and into the overnight, expect muggy/dry conditions. Winds will be light out of the west, and the overnight low will only drop down to 78 degrees. No showers or storms are expected, due to all of the dry air that’s draped over the Suncoast at this time.
For Sunday, much of the same as what we experienced on Saturday... hot, muggy, and dry. The highs should top out in the low 90′s, but the feel like temperatures will sore up to around 100 to near 105 degrees (inland). So with these type of conditions, you should consider slowing it down, if you plan to spend any extended amount of time outside. Wear light colored clothing, which will help reflect the sunlight (heat). Your darker color clothing will absorb the heat, and make you feel hot. Watch what you eat, because eating a big bowl of hot chilly in conditions like this is not advised. Try to keep your choice of foods a little cooler and lighter, like having a fresh “cold” salad. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Try to stay out of the direct sunlight if possible, because it’ll only aid to making you feel hot. And, if you can, try to stay in an air conditioning environment, like at home, at the mall, or even a movie theater.
However, relief could come as soon as next Tuesday. And then even for Wednesday, Thursday, and into next Friday as well! The pattern that we’ve been in lately, (strong ridge of high pressure having a firm grip over Florida and the southeast), will eventually weaken and break down, allowing more moisture to infiltrate back into Florida. So that means more showers and storms will develop to help put a dent into our dry spell, and also aid to “slightly” cooling down our recent above normal highs of the low to mid 90′s... which I’m sure many of you along the Suncoast will embrace.
Have a fantastic Saturday evening everyone, and stay cool!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
