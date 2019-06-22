First Alert Weather: Relief from the hot and dry conditions will eventually come

For Sunday, much of the same as what we experienced on Saturday... hot, muggy, and dry. The highs should top out in the low 90′s, but the feel like temperatures will sore up to around 100 to near 105 degrees (inland). So with these type of conditions, you should consider slowing it down, if you plan to spend any extended amount of time outside. Wear light colored clothing, which will help reflect the sunlight (heat). Your darker color clothing will absorb the heat, and make you feel hot. Watch what you eat, because eating a big bowl of hot chilly in conditions like this is not advised. Try to keep your choice of foods a little cooler and lighter, like having a fresh “cold” salad. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Try to stay out of the direct sunlight if possible, because it’ll only aid to making you feel hot. And, if you can, try to stay in an air conditioning environment, like at home, at the mall, or even a movie theater.