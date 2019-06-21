24-year old Florida rape case has been solved

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 24-year-old rape case in West Palm Beach has finally been solved thanks to new DNA testing.
In 1995, police say a 14-year-old girl was at her school bus stop when a man offered to give her a ride to school. She got into his car and he sexually assaulted her.
It wasn’t until now that police got a break in the case. Police submitted DNA from a rape kit to a national database and it led them to Jeffries Jackson. He was in court on Thursday morning. The judge set his bond at $100,000 dollars.
A new statewide initiative in Florida provides extra money and resources to police departments that have a backlog of untested rape kits.
