Wallenda in New York City preparing for high-wire walk with sister

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nik Wallenda has arrived in New York City for his high-wire walk on Sunday with his sister.
The brother-sister duo will walk a high wire 25 stories up from tower one to tower two above a massive crowd.
We heard more Lijana and her father before the walk, on the emotional toll this walk has already been taking.
Nik told ABC 7 that knowing his sister will be wearing a tether does make him feel better. But if they end up having to use the tether, it will be a major blow to their careers.
You can watch Nik and Lijana’s high-wire walk, along with our live coverage from New York, in our hour-long special "High-wire Heroes of the Suncoast. It’s this Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
