Tourism tax dollars help to fund historic pier

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just this week, Manatee County’s tourist development council pitched in more than $430,000 dollars to help the City of Anna Maria reconstruct the pier.
It’s been off limits to the public since Hurricane Irma damaged it back in 2017. The pier is taking some time to be completed but Mayor Dan Murphy says workers are ahead of schedule.
The historic pier is more than 100 years old and Murphy says it could be finished by the end of this year.
The original completion date for the pier and the bait and tackle shop was January. The mayor says Manatee County has pitched in quite a bit to rebuild the famous attraction.
1.5 million dollars initially and then another 435,000 dollars just this week. That money is coming from tourism tax dollars collected from visitors who stay in local hotels.
“That money was critical for us to finish off that shell portion,” Murphy said. “It was absolutely critical. We had a little bit of a short fall from FEMA. Between us and the State of Florida where FEMA didn’t realize the State of Florida was giving us an appropriation and that wound up giving us a short fall on the FEMA side so this more than makes up for it so we’re in good shape.”
Now, the $435,000 dollars would still have to approved by county commissioners.
The city should be receiving an answer from the county in a month and a half at the county’s next commission meeting.
