Teens killed in crash months after their father

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An investigation continues after a deadly overnight crash kills three people on the John Ringling Causeway Bridge. As friends grieve, the family of Daniel and Oscar Flores are now coping with multiple deaths within the family.
“It hurts me so badly to think about this happening,” said KiKi Wells. Kiki and her sister are visiting the makeshift memorial for a second time. Placing flowers on the site and still reeling over the death of brothers Daniel and Oscar Flores. She says the family has already gone through a horrible tragedy as the boys’ father died in a fire just three months ago.
“She just lost her husband and now to lose her two sons, it’s her only two sons, that’s her whole family right there,” said Wells
Wells says she’s just praying for family members going through this tragedy. “He would do anything to make you know that he felt love for you, even if you didn’t feel it from everyone else. He would always be there no matter what, even if we got into an argument.”
Investigators are still working to find out if alcohol, speed or drugs were a factor.
