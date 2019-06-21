Should parents post pictures of their kids on social media?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most people use social media to post pictures of their children online as a way to keep in touch with friends and family. But sharing pictures on social media could possibly put your children in danger?
ABC7 spoke to Kevin Angell, a national law enforcement technology consultant who says posting pictures of your kids is okay, just don’t give away too many details.
“A good key point to remember that every picture that we put out there, and you put a name with that, facial recognition will store that forever so if that picture shows up somewhere else, that digital imprint lasts and can recognize other pictures that can be on other sites,” he said.
Angell recommends to steer away from posting pictures or videos that include where you and your kids live, where they go to school, or any other place they frequent. He says this could be dangerous because that means a third party has these pictures, and it’s not controlled by law enforcement.
He also recommends to check your privacy settings. With apps and websites like Facebook, it lets you control who sees your posts and timeline. On Instagram, you can make your profile private, and only those who you accepted to be your follower can see and comment on your pictures. The same with Twitter, you can go to your privacy settings, and choose to protect your tweets.
He also says to be mindful of what you post.
“There’s an unwritten rule between you and your child on what you’re going to post. You may even discuss it before you put it online. They key thing is that you’re not posting that they wouldn’t want potentially another educator or educational institution, or a future employer to see,” he said.
