Sarasota judge denies re-sentencing in rape murder

Sarasota Judge Denies Resentencing in Rape Murder
By ABC7 Staff | June 21, 2019 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:41 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man on death row is trying to get his re-sentencing date pushed back even further.

Originally, Joseph Smith was convicted of murdering 11-year-old Carlie Brucia. A security camera recorded him taking the girl from a local car wash.

But, under new Florida law, if a person is given the death penalty without all jurors agreeing to the punishment they have to be re-sentenced.

On Thursday, Smith asked to push back the re-sentencing date to next year but a judge ruled against that.

