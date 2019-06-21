Sarasota judge denies re-sentencing in rape murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man on death row is trying to get his re-sentencing date pushed back even further.
Originally, Joseph Smith was convicted of murdering 11-year-old Carlie Brucia. A security camera recorded him taking the girl from a local car wash.
But, under new Florida law, if a person is given the death penalty without all jurors agreeing to the punishment they have to be re-sentenced.
On Thursday, Smith asked to push back the re-sentencing date to next year but a judge ruled against that.
