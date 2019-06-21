Sarasota facility unveils Florida’s first recycling robot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is another big advancement is technology coming and this time it is for the recycling world.
A facility right here in our backyard on the Suncoast has just unveiled the first recycling robot in all of Florida. We sent our ABC7′s Taylor Torregano to Single Stream Recyclers to check it out.
“This is just one part of a very intricate system. Now this is the mixed paper and soon it will be smooshed into what they call a bale, looking exactly like this.”
Welcome to Single Stream Recyclers. It’s a 100,000 square foot facility that separates bales, and ships the materials you recycle. Sounds simple, but there is a lot that goes into this and the biggest threat to facility’s flow is contamination.
“So people throwing out the wrong items in here," John Hansen of Single Stream Recyclers said. "I mean we’ve had alligators, we’ve had deer, we get hypodermic needles, we get dirty diapers, both adult and children.”
Or even worse, people recycling things like lithium ion batteries that could and have started fires when they sneak through the first machine.
It starts here, these are the two pre-sort lines where staff pick out any material that should not be going through the recycling stream.
Then, these disc shaped machines shoot any cardboard to the next belt, separating it from the containers, paper and glass, which are pushed to these belts.
“The two dimensional items go over the top and the three dimensional items come back to the bottom," Hansen said. "And then we go to optical scanning and robots.”
That’s where Florida history is being made. You’re looking at the state’s first artificial intelligence-powered recycling robotic system.
Each of the six robots here have the ability to identify, grab and sort items like plastics or food and beverage cartons in the recycling stream.
“There’s really three components to it," Brent Hildebrand of AMP Robotics said. "You have a vision system which is just like our eyes. Seeing everything on the belt and sending that information to our neuron system which is the brain.”
Then using spider like arms, it picks up the material its programmed to sort and does it quickly. Each robot moving at 80 picks per minute versus the average human’s 30-40 picks.
But we do have something in common, like humans the robots also have the ability to get smarter and more precise every day.
Right here in Sarasota, this is the most use of robotics of any recycling facility in the nation.
