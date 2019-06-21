Rescued manatee released back into the wild

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A manatee is back swimming in the wild after he was severely injured by a boat.
On Thursday, the Miami Seaquarium released the manatee back into the waters near Round Island, Fort Pierce. The young marine mammal was found in critical condition after a boat struck him in May 2017.
He was taken to the Miami Seaquarium for rehabilitation. Officials say the manatee left the Seaquarium today in excellent health.
They say he can swim easily through different water depths. And they estimate he’s now five years old and weighs about 1,000 pounds.
