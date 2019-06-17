Recipe for Shrimp Po’Boy Bao Bun with Cajun Dressing from EVOQ | Suncoast View

June 21, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CHEF CRAIG MACAVOY EVOQ AT THE WESTIN SARASOTA

SHRIMP PO’BOY BAO BUN WITH CAJUN DRESSING

MAKES 4 PIECES

INGREDIENTS

4 EACH BAO BUN

6 OUNCES ROCK SHRIMP

1 CUP TEMPURA BATTER

3/4 CUP WATER

¼ CUP CHOPPED ROMAINE

¼ CUP RANCH DRESSING

1 TSP BLACKENING SPICE

YOUR FAVORITE HOTSAUCE

Method:

Steam the bao bun for 10 minutes in a bamboo basket or steamer pan

Heat oil to 350 degrees

Mix tempura batter with sparking water

Drip rock shrimp into tempura batter and fry one by one

Mix blackening spice with ¼ cup ranch dressing

Toss lettuce in cajun ranch and place in bao bun

Add rock shrimp

Garnish with hot sauce

