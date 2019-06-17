Recipe for Shrimp Po’Boy Bao Bun with Cajun Dressing from EVOQ | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CHEF CRAIG MACAVOY EVOQ AT THE WESTIN SARASOTA
SHRIMP PO’BOY BAO BUN WITH CAJUN DRESSING
MAKES 4 PIECES
INGREDIENTS
4 EACH BAO BUN
6 OUNCES ROCK SHRIMP
1 CUP TEMPURA BATTER
3/4 CUP WATER
¼ CUP CHOPPED ROMAINE
¼ CUP RANCH DRESSING
1 TSP BLACKENING SPICE
YOUR FAVORITE HOTSAUCE
Method:
Steam the bao bun for 10 minutes in a bamboo basket or steamer pan
Heat oil to 350 degrees
Mix tempura batter with sparking water
Drip rock shrimp into tempura batter and fry one by one
Mix blackening spice with ¼ cup ranch dressing
Toss lettuce in cajun ranch and place in bao bun
Add rock shrimp
Garnish with hot sauce
