Police conducting a death investigation of a 74-year-old woman in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in the 500 block of Rousseau Drive in Nokomis.
Authorities first received a call at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday about the incident and deputies arrived with members of the Sarasota County Fire Department.
Deputies say when they arrived they found a deceased woman inside of a home. At this time, detectives have identified her as 74-year-old Judith Richardson and the family has been notified.
This remains to be an open and active investigation. Anyone with information should call Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
