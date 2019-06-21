Palma Sola Boat Ramp construction is on hold

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Palma Sola’s boat ramp construction is on hold.
The county took ownership of the boat launch from the City of Bradenton back in January and it’s been closed since then for safety reasons.
According to the Parks Department, it’s taken some time to get permits and complete design but those steps are now complete.
The Parks Department is planning on taking a budget proposal to the county commissioners next month to ask for funding for the repairs.
