New excavation planned for notorious state reform school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Forensic experts will go back to the site of a notorious state reform school where 55 bodies were unearthed in 2015.
They’re hoping to evacuate 27 more sites where they believe even more bodies will be found.
University of South Florida anthropologists, who oversaw the initial evacuation, will return to the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.
More than 500 former students have alleged brutal beatings, as well as mental and sexual abuse at the facility, which closed in 2011.
“Those boys, a lot of them probably died trying to get away from there," Charlie Fudge, a Dozier School survivor said. “To have their bodies still there is very emotional, and very sad.”
“This is an issue of great importance and great sensitivity," Laurel Lee, Secretary of State said. "It is something that is very important to the state and to all of the stakeholders who are here today.”
In 2017, the Florida Senate and House passed resolutions formally apologizing for the abuse of juveniles sent to dozier and a similar facility in Okeechobee.
