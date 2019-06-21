Loggerhead Sea Turtle ‘Bortie II” heads back to the Gulf

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A sea turtle was released back into the Gulf after laying her eggs last night.
Dozens stood by the shore to see and cheer on Bortie II, as she made her way to the water. This took place at Cortez Beach, Friday morning. Crews from the Sea Turtle Conservancy installed a GPS transmitter on top of her shell to track her movements. The conservancy is tracking 18-Loggerhead Turtles this year. It’s all part of an ongoing program called Tour de Turtles.
“We’ll track her migration all summer, and hopefully learn a little bit more of where Loggerhead Sea Turtles like to spend their time, where they’re forging, where they’re migrating to,” said Lexie Beach, Communications Coordinator for the Sea turtle Conservancy.
The conservancy is releasing other four turtles in Florida. Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, along with the Anna Maria Island Turtle watch hosted this bon voyage party.
