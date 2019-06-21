June 21st marks the first day of summer - here are some tips for pool safety

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is officially the first day of summer, but if you have a pool, you’ve probably already broken out your bathing suit.
Lifeguards want to remind you of a few tips to make sure you and your little ones stay safe while swimming.
Did you know nearly 70 percent of children found submerged in swimming pools were not expected to be in or near the pool?
This startling statistic is from the Red Cross’ research, but lifeguards on the Suncoast said there are simple precautions you can take so your family swims safely.
The first is making sure you always watch your children.
If a child is missing, check the pool first. Small kids don’t make a loud splash when they fall in.
You can also install a fence around the perimeter of your pool and have a lock on the door leading to your backyard.
Have your phone handy in case of an emergency and if someone does have an incident where they’ve swallowed a lot of water, you should call 911. The next 24 hours is critical to their health because too much water might’ve gotten into their lungs or blood stream.
Sarasota County Lifeguard Division Chief Scott Montgomery said the big one is learning CPR.
“A lot of people think CPR is just to get the heart started again, which it is, it’s circulating oxygenated blood, but in a submersion, it’s actually helping to get the water out of the lungs and the throat area,” Chief Montgomery explained. "So know CPR, because that time that you’re not taking action, that clock has started ticking.”
There are numerous places for you to get CPR certified around town. Lifeguards say it is worth your time and many of them are free.
