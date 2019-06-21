Judge Disallows Insanity Defense in Face Biting Attack

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A judge has rejected a constitutional challenge to Florida’s Insanity Defense Law for a Florida man accused of killing a couple and chewing the husband’s face.
The judge ruled against a motion by 22-year-old August Harrouff’s legal team. Attorneys had argued the law wrongly places the burden of proof on defendants instead of prosecutors.
Harrouff is charged with murdering 59-year-old John Stevens III and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon in 2016.
