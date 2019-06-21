The heat is on and the rain is gone.... but for how long?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will prevail along with dry air and will basically shut down our chances for any cooling showers or thunderstorms over the next 3 days.
High temperatures will be near 90 along the coast and mid 90′s inland with a heat index around 100-105 each afternoon. There will only be a few clouds in the afternoon and evening.
This weather pattern will persist through the weekend.
By Monday high pressure will start to drift to our north which will allow for winds to switch around to the ESE. This will bring an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms as we start the work week.
