Fraud stickers to remain at gas pumps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s smiling face won’t disappear from gas pumps anytime soon, even as Republicans push to ban the displays.
As state inspectors conduct sweeps for illegal “skimmer” devices, gas pumps are getting these new bright yellow, green and blue stickers.
The concern among some is the stickers with Fried’s picture are being used to gain free political exposure. Going forward, Fried says she will follow the new requirement.
“When our inspectors went out to sweep all the skimmers across the state, our stickers have been placed up there so the consumers understand when they see fraud happening at the pump, they know exactly who to call, both in English and in Spanish," Fried said.
But, they will be up well beyond the July 1st, start to the fiscal year, when a bill prohibiting someone’s face from being on the stickers goes into effect.
