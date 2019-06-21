Florida Man accused of making bomb threats is in police custody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man is in federal custody after authorities say he made several bomb threats that led to evacuations at federal buildings.
24-year-old Noah Stirn is accused of making threats from a state prison near Pensacola while serving time for vehicle theft and witness intimidation.
The indictment announced Stirn mailed letters to agencies threatening to use car bombs and other explosives in buildings in Pensacola and the U.S. District Court in Miami.
Stirn said the attacks were “for the cause of the Islamic State.” F.B.I. agents say Stirn admitted sending the letters, which he signed. Stirn will be arraigned in federal court on June 25.
