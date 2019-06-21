First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weather leads to a high heat index

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds in as winds slacken today. Warm weather continues and humidity stays high. The high temperatures in the low 90′s will combine with moisture present in the air to bring “feels like” temperatures that hit 103 this afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated and seek some breaks from the afternoon heat.
Over the weekend we will stay dry. The next chance for showers will not come till mid-week next week. Until then, the first days of summer feature three H’s: hot, hazy and humid.
