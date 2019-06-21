Dangerous heat indices expected over weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first full day of Summer will feel like it with highs in the low to mid 90′s and the heat index approaching 103 during the afternoon.
High pressure will move up from the south and park right over the Suncoast for the weekend. This mean plenty of sunshine and little of no breeze. The humidity will remain high at the surface which will make for an uncomfortable afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.
Make sure you stay hydrated over the weekend and seek shelter in the shade and try to find air conditioned spaces to cool off during the heat of the day. If you begin to feel nauseated or queasy take it easy slow down and get medical help asap.
There
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.