Coquina Beach pine tree removal in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Coquina Beach visitors and City of Bradenton beach officials are not too happy about the ongoing plans to chop down more than 230 Australian pine trees.
Earlier this month, commissioners decided only six trees would be removed to clear a path for a new storm-water pipe but after commissioners met with the county’s public works department it was determined 232 trees would be removed.
The removal of the trees are part of an improvement project of the beach’s parking lot.
On Thursday, the county told ABC 7 that many of the trees will be replaced.
