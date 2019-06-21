Canals in Ellenton and parts of the Manatee River are green from algae

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “When I came out it was just pure green the water like Chicago on St. Patty’s Day,” said Charmian Miller.
Miller has seen the canal at her home go from clear and normal to very green over the last few days. She has lived on Palm Avenue in Ellenton for 30 years.
“I have never experienced this, even last year with red tide and all the problems that were going on it never came up into the river, we’ve never had any issue with any of that last year,” said Miller.
Miller says she hasn’t seen any of the usual wildlife this week such as the birds, the fish jumping in the water or manatees. Curtis Clark uses the boat ramp at Highland Shores in Ellenton often. He says he can’t believe what he has seen over the last week.
“The canals got a little green on top and it just got thicker and thicker and thicker and now it’s pure green,” said Clark.
Manatee County Environmental Protection has confirmed there is algae in isolated areas of the Manatee River, saying it’s common for this time of the year and only toxic some of the time. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection tells us they are monitoring these blooms and extensive sampling is being done.
“We hope that there’s a fix, that it doesn’t get worse, that they take it serious and that they’re doing something about it,” said Miller.
For more information on the status of algae in your area you can log onto tps://floridadep.gov/dear/algal-bloom/content/algal-bloom-sampling-results or to report algae you can log onto https://floridadep.gov/dear/algal-bloom or call 1-855-305-3903.
