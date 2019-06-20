WATCH: Florida trooper dragged 100 feet by car during traffic stop

Lewis was a passenger in a car that fled a traffic stop in Orlando on Wednesday before it was forced to stop at a train crossing, Montes said. The male driver fled on foot but returned after the train passed and attempted to get back in as Trooper Victor Rivera tried to tackle him. Meanwhile, Lewis shifted to the driver's seat and drove off, dragging both men, the spokeswoman said. The original driver managed to re-enter the car, and the trooper let go.