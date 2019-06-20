UPDATE: Bond set for Bradenton mother charged with allegedly murdering her 4-year-old daughter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New details are released in Manatee County against a woman charged with killing her four-year-old daughter ten years ago.
On Wednesday, both the defense and the state came to an agreement on the probable cause and set Dominique Brewer’s bond to $250,000.
Brewer is accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter back in 2009. The courts said she will also be required to wear an ankle monitor.
An autopsy report indicated that she died of asphyxiation and brewer was unable to explain her injuries.
Although a bond is set for Brewer, deputies say she will likely be spending some time in jail because she has charges in two other counties.
