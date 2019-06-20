Two young children injured in bicycle accident in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police rushed to 17th Street and US301 Thursday afternoon after two young children were injured in an accident.
It happened around 1:30pm. Sarasota Police say an adult man was riding a bike down 17th Street with a wagon-like device being towed behind it carrying two young children.
Police say the man was approaching the intersection when he hit a curb with his bicycle. The children, who police describe as toddler-age, were ejected from the wagon and injured. They were flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.
The scene is now clear and we will continue to keep everyone updated on information we receive regarding the two young children.
