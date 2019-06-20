Three teens killed in fiery car crash on the John Ringling Bridge in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Very, very sad it was so unexpected,” said Sebastion Ramirez.
Ramirez is in shock over the deaths of 15-yearold Isabella Paoletta, 17-year-old Daniel Flores and Daniel’s 19 year old brother Oscar Flores. All three are from Sarasota. They died in a fiery single car crash heading westbound over the John Ringling Bridge near Bird Key. More than a hundred family and friends visiting the crash site tonight, grieving and trying to comfort each other during this very difficult time. Ramirez had known Isabella all of his life.
“Everytime I see her around school, even in elementary school she was humble, she was a sweet loving, soft-hearted person,” said Ramirez.
Sarasota Police say the crash happened just after midnight last night when the driver lost control, struck the sidewall of the bridge and hit a tree with the car then bursting into flames. Isabella was ejected from the vehicle. Both Daniel and Oscar were inside the car.
“Our traffic unit officers have been assigned to this crash and they are working it and they are working to determine if speed was a factor, if alcohol was a factor or if drugs were a factor,” said Genevieve Judge, Spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department.
The crash shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours. In addition to this evening’s gathering, people have been visiting the sight of the crash all day long with flowers and other items and lots of prayers, remembering three young lives lost so unexpectedly.
“They didn’t deserve that, they were great people and they were going to do great things and they passed away," said James Crain, a friend. "Going to hurt us all deeply and we’re all going to remember them and we love them.”
Sarasota Police are continuing with their investigation.
