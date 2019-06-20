Three teens killed in fiery car crash on the John Ringling Bridge in Sarasota

Ramirez is in shock over the deaths of 15-yearold Isabella Paoletta, 17-year-old Daniel Flores and Daniel’s 19 year old brother Oscar Flores. All three are from Sarasota. They died in a fiery single car crash heading westbound over the John Ringling Bridge near Bird Key. More than a hundred family and friends visiting the crash site tonight, grieving and trying to comfort each other during this very difficult time. Ramirez had known Isabella all of his life.