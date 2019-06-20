Sexual predator accused of “watching” kids at local pool faces new charges

Rice was first arrested in Charlotte County for loitering or prowling near children on March 22. Deputies were called to the Ann Dever Regional Park swimming pool in Englewood after a parent reported a man had touched her daughter while at the pool the day before. The parent identified the man involved as Rice, who is a registered sexual predator convicted in 1998 of molesting several girls at an apartment complex pool in St. Petersburg where he was previously a lifeguard and martial arts instructor.