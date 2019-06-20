‘No Swim’ advisory issued for the Venice Fishing Pier

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued a “No Swim" advisory for the Venice Fishing Pier.
There was a large amount of bacteria found in the water quality testing on this past Monday that were outside acceptable limits.
This bacteria can include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills. No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the beach in the past two weeks.
Sarasota County and the City of Venice has determined that the cause of the the higher bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources.
The beach remains open, but wading, swimming and any type of water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.
“Our coastline of over 30 miles of world-class beaches is a wonderful asset to our community,” Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County said. “Let’s work together to help preserve this amenity.”
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on this Friday.
