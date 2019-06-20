Minimum wage hike doesn’t draw arguments from Supreme Court of Florida

By ABC7 Staff | June 20, 2019 at 7:36 AM EDT - Updated June 20 at 7:36 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Supreme court will not hold oral arguments on a proposed constitutional amendment that would increase the state’s minimum wage after it did not receive any briefs on the issue.

The state’s minimum wage this year is $8.46 an hour. The proposal would increase the minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021, with it increasing by a dollar each year until it hits $15 an hour in 2026.

The court is now reviewing the wording of the proposed amendment.

Supreme court approval of wording is a key step in the process of getting amendments on the ballot.

