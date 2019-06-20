Man facing charges for using firearm while intoxicated and resisting arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parts of McIntosh road were closed down on Tuesday night and Sarasota man is now facing charges for drinking and firing a gun.
Deputies say they at least four calls about a shooting in the Sarasota Springs neighborhood on McIntosh Road.
When they got there, Eli Martinez came out of his house with what deputies described as an “A-K style” rifle.
They say Martinez was very drunk at the time and had to call for backup.
He’s now facing several charges including resisting arrest and shooting a gun while under the influence.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.