Man facing charges for using firearm while intoxicated and resisting arrest

Man facing charges for using firearm while intoxicated and resisting arrest
By ABC7 Staff | June 19, 2019 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 10:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parts of McIntosh road were closed down on Tuesday night and Sarasota man is now facing charges for drinking and firing a gun.

Deputies say they at least four calls about a shooting in the Sarasota Springs neighborhood on McIntosh Road.

When they got there, Eli Martinez came out of his house with what deputies described as an “A-K style” rifle.

They say Martinez was very drunk at the time and had to call for backup.

He’s now facing several charges including resisting arrest and shooting a gun while under the influence.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.