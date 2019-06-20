First Alert Weather: Hazy, Hot and Humid

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds today across the state and dry air filters in. The upper air disturbance that brought the storms yesterday has moved east and sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next few days. Low level flow will continue off Gulf waters and pump moisture into the Suncoast. This will bring afternoon “feels like” temperatures into the 103 to 105 degree range.
The dry air will continue to bring mostly rain free skies into the next week. As high pressure expands into the Gulf our wind speeds will relax a bit tomorrow. The combination of quiet winds and humid afternoon highs in the 90′s will continue the high “feels like” temperatures this weekend. The next chance for cooling showers will not come till next week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.