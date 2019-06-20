Fewer storms expected as we head into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - So what does African dust have to do with our weather this weekend? Quite a bit it seems as it will be over the Gulf of Mexico along with high pressure building slowly back in over the Suncoast. These two factors will bring temporary stop to the recent heavy rainfall we’ve seen. There will still be an isolated shower or two, but the widespread storms won’t be back until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.