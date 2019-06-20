Fewer storms expected as we head into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - So what does African dust have to do with our weather this weekend? Quite a bit it seems as it will be over the Gulf of Mexico along with high pressure building slowly back in over the Suncoast. These two factors will bring temporary stop to the recent heavy rainfall we’ve seen. There will still be an isolated shower or two, but the widespread storms won’t be back until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Thursday we can expect partly cloudy skies with a high around 90 and a heat index near 100 by mid afternoon. The rain chance is 20% for a passing shower or two. A better chance for some scattered storms will be in our inland CO’s.
In fact through the weekend we can expect pretty much the same as Thursday with less than a 20% chance for a storm and plenty of sunshine. Highs will be right around the average high 90 degrees.
By Tuesday of next week things will start to change again as high pressure builds in over the S.E. once again which favors mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms which will also bring some slight cooler overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
