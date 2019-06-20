Deputies: Nine men arrested for workers’ compensation fraud and unsolicited contracting in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine men this week for workers’ compensation fraud and unsolicited contracting.
After multiple reports of false contracting, deputies say they started the sting to address unlicensed contractors who are both working without the required contractor license and are engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance or workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.
Deputies say the men were arrested for failure to secure worker’s compensation and unlicensed plumbing / electrical.
MCSO, the department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Manatee County Code Enforcement teamed up in a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/Unlicensed Contractor Sting.
Two different arrests were made on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Deputies arrested the following suspects on Tuesday:
- Fredrick Moscato Sr.,59
- Victor Calzada-Tinajero,24
- Victor Calzada-Morales,45 (arrested only for unlicensed contracting)
- Felix Lopez,39
- Hugo Hernandez-Ramirez,42
- Thomas Melville,48
Deputies arrested the following on Wednesday:
- Darrell Brewer,40
- Joseph Grieco Jr,43 (arrested only for unlicensed contracting)
- Michael Tucci,49
