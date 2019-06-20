Boeing to move it’s space and launch headquarters to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s space coast will soon be Boeing’s space and launch headquarters.
In an announcement on Wednesday, Boeing said it’s relocating from Arlington, Virginia to Titusville which is near Kennedy Space Center.
The move comes for several reasons including expected increases in launch activity for its satellite programs, and work on the NASA Space Launch System Rocket.
This is meant for missions to the moon and beyond. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the announcement reaffirms the state’s push to continue job growth.
