UPDATE: New Cell phone policy for Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last night, the Sarasota School board took decisive action in how to handle cell phones on campus.
They unanimously approved the ban, which is detailed below:
- Elementary school students can have the phones, but they must be turned off.
- Middle and high school students can also have cell phones, but they too have to be turned off unless being used for a class approved project.
- High school students will be allowed to use phones in the cafeteria and in designated areas of the campus.
ABC7′s Jackie Kelly covered this back in February as the Sarasota County School Board discussed whether or not they think cell phones should be banned during school hours. Board member Bridget Ziegler started the conversation and said she wanted cell phones to be restricted.
The district’s previous cell phone policy stated that cell phones are to be turned off and put away during school hours, but Ziegler said that’s not enforced in every classroom.
She wanted the new policy to be clear to teachers and administrators of what the rule is and how to enforce it.
Ziegler believes there should be no cell phone use during school hours, even for learning purposes. She said this will be better for both teachers and students.
“And it’s not just during class, it’s the culture that it has kind of created. Especially with social media and them having access. I think as a parent as young kids and just seeing that generation , really wanting to make sure that they understand how to communicate with one and other verbally during lunchtime or passing period and not just have their faces down,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler said a change to the policy could be made as soon as this school year, but she does think it’d be best to not implement the change until next school year.
