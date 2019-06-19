Three dead after accident that closed John Ringling Causeway Bridge overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people are dead after an accident on the John Ringling Causeway Bridge overnight.
Sarasota Police say just after midnight, a car driving westbound over the bridge in the area of Bird Key crashed. The three people inside the car were killed.
The causeway was closed in both directions for several hours but has since re-opened. However, officers remain in the area investigating and drivers are asked to use caution.
Police say due to the circumstances of the crash, the identities and ages of those involved is unknown at this time. It’s also unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs played any role in the crash.
Police say they will share additional information as it becomes available.
