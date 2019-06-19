Nik Wallenda’s sister opens up after 2017 injuries before walking the wire in Times Square

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The world has been waiting for Daredevil Nik Wallenda and his sister to walk the wire in Times Square on a Sunday Special on June 23 at 7 p.m.
According to ABC News, Tuesday, June 18, Nik Wallenda and his team worked through the night rigging a high wire between two skyscrapers, but it proved to be more challenging than they ever imagined.
ABC’s TJ Holmes reported this morning just four days before the Wallenda’s take on their biggest challenge yet, they will be crossing between two high-rises live on television more than a thousand feet apart in the middle of New York City’s Time Square.
“It’s always changing it makes it a nightmare so you never know what’s going to happen?"Nik Wallenda told ABC news.
ABC news said the siblings [are training] for the worst possible conditions - using wind machines with 90 mph winds - and preparing for torrential downpours using hoses blasting water. Only lightning or winds topping 35mph - just a few miles per hour short of tropical storm force winds - could thwart their attempt, according to ABC.
“I’ve done some big events in short periods of time but nothing compares to this," said Nik.
This will be the first time the brother-sister team will be performing together live since 2017, when Lijana and four other performers were severely injured falling off of a high wire while rehearsing to break a Guinness world record.
“I broke a rib, punctured my right ear canal, broke clear through my left humerus, i broke my left calcaneus? But the big one was every bone in my face,” said Lijana.
Lijana told ABC news, two years later she’s still confronting her nerves, just days before the biggest physical and psychological challenge of her life.
ABC7′s Morning Anchor Emily Kinzer spoke to Nik and his sister in May. The tight-rope daredevil Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana were back in Sarasota on Tuesday to prepare for an upcoming walk.
Back in May, they practiced at Benderson Park with a strenuous schedule. The practices were open to the public at Benderson near UTC where the circus sets up.
In a prior interview with ABC7, Wallenda said this upcoming walk will be very emotional.
In 2017, during a practice for an eight person pyramid stunt, five performers lost their balance and fell more than 30 feet to the ground. Three others including Wallenda clung to the wire. His sister and others were badly injured and she has been on a very long road to recovery leading to this new challenge.
“We’ll walk towards each other, she will sit down in the middle, I’ll step over her and then she’ll get back up and we’ll walk back into the opposite sides,” said Nik.
The Sarasota community is wishing them much success!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.