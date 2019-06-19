Man pleads guilty in 2017 murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -On Tuesday, Roy Nichols, the man connected to the murder of the mother of his then-girlfriend Kayla Colyer was in court.
Nichols pled guilty of murder and grand theft auto charges. Back in May 2017, Nichols was arrested in West Virginia after leaving Manatee County right after he murdered and stole Patricia Freeman’s car.
Freeman’s body was found in Levy County which is west of Ocala. Freeman’s daughter, Colyer, was with Nichols and was also arrested. Before the murder, Nicholas and Colyer stayed with Freeman from time to time.
Both wanted to borrow the car and that’s when a fight started between Nichols and Freeman. He hit her over the head killing her. Nichols will now be spending a lengthy sentence in prison after sitting in jail since 2017.
“In count one I’ll sentence you to five years in the department of corrections,” Judge Frederick Mercurio of the Manatee County Courthouse said. “In count two I’ll sentence you to the current period of 30 years in the department of corrections.”
As for Colyer, she says she didn’t know Nichols killed her mother when they left the state. She entered a no contest plea back in June of 2017 and was sentenced to five months jail time.
