Local NAACP president speaks out after Bradenton Police citizen review board meeting on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several complaints from the head of the local NAACP, Bradenton City Council discussed the formation of a citizens review board on Wednesday morning.
This comes after local NAACP President, Rodney Jones, made several complaints about Bradenton Police Department (BPD) racially profiling and targeting him.
The city council and police chief were split on the idea, so no decision was made on Wednesday. If approved, the review board would be made up of citizens approved by the city council.
Jones was in Wednesday’s meeting saying he and others like him have lost all trust in city council and the police department.
“Every department has problems," Jones said. "Every family has problems, every institution has problems. I don’t know why you think Bradenton is immune. I don’t know when I became a liar. I’ve never been called a liar in my life accept by this police department that said my claims were false. You called me a liar for complaining about harassment in my community.”
The meeting was just a workshop to discuss the possibility. City leaders told us that before the next step in creating a citizen review board can take place. Policies and regulations have to be set so city leaders know that they are voting on.
